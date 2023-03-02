State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson discusses bill regarding special needs education

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Rep. of District 23, Terri Leo-Wilson, discusses her new bill regarding a grant for the parent of a special needs child’s right choose their school.

Under Wilson’s House Bill 2803, parents of special needs children would be able to use state-funded grant money to select the private or public school which suits their child.

“It would give a parent the ability to choose what they feel is best for their student,” Wilson said.

Wilson was previously a special needs educator, and said she “served three terms on the State Board of Education.” She has introduced multiple bills regarding the education system in Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.