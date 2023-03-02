Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson discusses bill regarding special needs education

State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson discusses bill regarding special needs children
State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson discusses bill regarding special needs children
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Rep. of District 23, Terri Leo-Wilson, discusses her new bill regarding a grant for the parent of a special needs child’s right choose their school.

Under Wilson’s House Bill 2803, parents of special needs children would be able to use state-funded grant money to select the private or public school which suits their child.

“It would give a parent the ability to choose what they feel is best for their student,” Wilson said.

Wilson was previously a special needs educator, and said she “served three terms on the State Board of Education.” She has introduced multiple bills regarding the education system in Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the...
DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday
This happened Saturday in Polk County
Retired Lufkin police officer injured in Polk County motorcycle crash
Handgun
East Texas defense trainer sees younger students looking for handgun licenses
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Latest News

Bobby Trimble, owner of Trimble Farms in Big Sandy
East Texas dairy farmer reacts to FDA’s guidance on plant-based ‘milk’
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to computer science teacher Thomas Hungerford about a distinction...
WebXtra: Lufkin High School computer science program recognized by College Board
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Strong to severe storms will be possible later today
This happened Saturday in Polk County
Retired Lufkin police officer injured in Polk County motorcycle crash