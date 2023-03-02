Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Our atmosphere is primed for severe storms today and it is very important that you remain weather alert and have two ways of receiving weather warnings. Some showers and thunderstorms have already moved in across portions of East Texas this morning. Severe threats will be somewhat limited, but some heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and pocket change hail could be possible at times. Rain coverage drops down as we get closer to midday but will quickly ramp up by mid-late afternoon. An approaching cold front and upper-level disturbance will aid in the development of a significant line of strong to severe thunderstorms across north and central Texas by the early afternoon. This line of convection will then push eastward into East Texas by the late afternoon or early evening, depending on the speed of the cold front, ushering in a stout line of very strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the chance for some tornadoes imbedded within the line of storms. This line of severe weather will quickly race from west to east, clearing East Texas just after midnight Friday morning. We will also be watching for any lone thunderstorm that is ahead of the main line of storms, as they will carry a greater hail and tornado threat. Again, please have more than one way of receiving weather warnings, be it through your phone, television, or weather radio. The rest of the forecast is thankfully very quiet, with ample sunshine and 70s over the weekend. Temps continue to climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees early next week with a few showers possible next Tuesday.

