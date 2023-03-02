Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tips to financially prepare to buy a home

Expert: Practice paying your expected mortgage before buying your home
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average home buyer saves for four years before making a purchase, according to the National Association of Realtors. So, experts recommend if you plan to buy a home the time to start saving for a down payment is now.

Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said there are many different options for down payments.

Dale said your first step should be to contact a loan officer to discuss the best option for you. While there are loans where you can put 0% down, most lenders recommend you put down 20%. So, for a $300,000 house, you would need a $60,000 down payment.

Once you know how much you’ll need for a down payment, Dale recommended setting up a separate savings account just for it. She suggested you make automatic contributions and put any bonus, tax refund, or unexpected income into that account.

Dale also pointed out that while saving for a down payment, you should also prepare for any difference in what you are spending on housing now and your eventual home payment.

For example, if your home will cost $500 more per month than your rent, you should start practicing paying the entire mortgage payment by putting the extra $500 into a savings account.

“So, you’re pretend paying that mortgage before you actually get in there and then you can know if it fits your budget without being overwhelmed with the thought of defaulting on a mortgage,” Dale said.

Lastly, Dale suggested that you put a time frame on your goal. Figure out how much you need to set aside each month, so you can realistically be ready to buy your home.

The Department of Housing and Development (HUD) has a comprehensive guide for anyone looking to purchase a home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the...
DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday
This happened Saturday in Polk County
Retired Lufkin police officer injured in Polk County motorcycle crash
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Latest News

Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young...
School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls
A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
A shelter dog named Sky has been adopted by a family after not receiving any interest for months.
‘It finally happened’: Shelter dog gets forever home after no inquiries for months
DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to computer science teacher Thomas Hungerford about a distinction...
Lufkin High School computer science program recognized by College Board