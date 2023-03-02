WebXtra: Lufkin High School computer science program recognized by College Board

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman spoke to computer science teacher Thomas Hungerford about a distinction the program received from the College Board AP.

This award is achieved for having high female representation in AP computer science principles.

Hungerford said the program has more than 50 percent female enrollment, which is “more than twice the state and national average.”

