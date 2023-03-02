Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Lufkin High School computer science program recognized by College Board

KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks to computer science teacher Thomas Hungerford about a distinction the program received from the College Board AP.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman spoke to computer science teacher Thomas Hungerford about a distinction the program received from the College Board AP.

This award is achieved for having high female representation in AP computer science principles.

Hungerford said the program has more than 50 percent female enrollment, which is “more than twice the state and national average.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

