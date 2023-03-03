Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Angelina Lady Roadrunners to Face Panola In Tournament

The win wasn’t just special because it improved their conference record, the win was special...
The win wasn’t just special because it improved their conference record, the win was special because it marked head coach Byron Coleman’s 300th career win.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas sports recently talked to Angelina Lady Roadrunner head basketball coach Byron Coleman on the start of the tournament next week.

Alright coach, you got the tournament right around the corner and I understand that your first opponent is going to be the Panola Phillies.

“Yeah, a team we split with,” he said. Well coached team, Coach Chelsea over there. You know, we feel good about the matchup. It’s gonna be an exciting week, next week in the tournament.”

Do you feel that the team is where it needs to be entering into the tournament?

“I won’t say we are where we need to be, we’re close, we’re close,” he said.

“We just we got to overachieve a little bit we will achieve at time and then we’ll underachieve. We need to get consistently and really need to overachieve. We need to play above our head a couple of games next week.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the...
DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday
This happened Saturday in Polk County
Retired Lufkin police officer injured in Polk County motorcycle crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Evening storms could produce hail, isolated tornadoes
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say

Latest News

Tatum native competes at HBCU Combine in New Orleans
Tatum native competes at HBCU Combine in New Orleans
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish
Beckville Boys Basketball prepares ahead their game against Martins Mill
Beckville Boys Basketball prepares ahead their game against Martins Mill
SFA men’s basketball team falls to Sam Houston in overtime
SFA men’s basketball team falls to Sam Houston in overtime