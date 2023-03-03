Angelina Lady Roadrunners to Face Panola In Tournament

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas sports recently talked to Angelina Lady Roadrunner head basketball coach Byron Coleman on the start of the tournament next week.

Alright coach, you got the tournament right around the corner and I understand that your first opponent is going to be the Panola Phillies.

“Yeah, a team we split with,” he said. Well coached team, Coach Chelsea over there. You know, we feel good about the matchup. It’s gonna be an exciting week, next week in the tournament.”

Do you feel that the team is where it needs to be entering into the tournament?

“I won’t say we are where we need to be, we’re close, we’re close,” he said.

“We just we got to overachieve a little bit we will achieve at time and then we’ll underachieve. We need to get consistently and really need to overachieve. We need to play above our head a couple of games next week.”

