Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

The first weekend of March will look and feel spectacular

Weather Where You Live
A good looking, feeling weekend, lies ahead for the Piney Woods.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will dominate our weather landscape this weekend, leading to lots of blue skies and a spectacular weather weekend ahead.

We will have chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons with wake-up temperatures in the 40′s and highs topping out in the 70′s on Saturday before warming to near 80-degrees by Sunday.

It will be a great weekend to spend quality time outdoors and soak up some sunshine and fresh air as humidity values remain low.

We will then see the return of southerly winds lead to a fast warm-up early next week.  These south winds will also transport low-level clouds and add higher moisture content back into our atmosphere through the first half of the week with temperatures trending well above average, once again.

A cold front will then move down toward east Texas and may stall in the mid-week time frame, leading to some scattered showers returning to the forecast.

There are signs that a stronger cold front will overtake the initial front and bring in noticeably colder air for the end of next week.  In other words, we may not be done with the cold weather, just yet.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Tornado in Pickton
Multiple homes destroyed when tornado hits Hopkins County
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Evening storms could produce hail, isolated tornadoes
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Following governor’s orders Texas A&M University System removes DEI statements

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
A First Alert Weather Day in effect through the early overnight hours as strong storms come calling