The first weekend of March will look and feel spectacular

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will dominate our weather landscape this weekend, leading to lots of blue skies and a spectacular weather weekend ahead.

We will have chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons with wake-up temperatures in the 40′s and highs topping out in the 70′s on Saturday before warming to near 80-degrees by Sunday.

It will be a great weekend to spend quality time outdoors and soak up some sunshine and fresh air as humidity values remain low.

We will then see the return of southerly winds lead to a fast warm-up early next week. These south winds will also transport low-level clouds and add higher moisture content back into our atmosphere through the first half of the week with temperatures trending well above average, once again.

A cold front will then move down toward east Texas and may stall in the mid-week time frame, leading to some scattered showers returning to the forecast.

There are signs that a stronger cold front will overtake the initial front and bring in noticeably colder air for the end of next week. In other words, we may not be done with the cold weather, just yet.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.