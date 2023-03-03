Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:43 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It was a busy day yesterday with numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. Thankfully our weather will be much more quiet today as morning showers and clouds will clear out through the first half of the day. The big weather story for our Friday will be the winds as some gusts could reach upwards of 35-40+ mph. Our afternoon will trend much cooler as well now that we are behind the cold front, so expect highs to sit in the 60s areawide. Nothing but sunshine and very comfortable weather expected over the weekend, with chilly mornings in the 40s and comfy afternoon highs in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday! Monday will be quite warm as we sit near 80 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stalling cold front that will begin to cross into East Texas by the middle of next week will lead to continued chances for scattered rain later Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. We’ll likely remain in the 80s for one more day on Tuesday before this slow moving cold front inevitably drops us back into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Friends, mind the winds today and enjoy the weekend weather. We have certainly earned it!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Evening storms could produce hail, isolated tornadoes
This year, 1,000 applications will be selected in a lottery-style process and placed on the...
DETCOG accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
This happened Saturday in Polk County
Retired Lufkin police officer injured in Polk County motorcycle crash
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
A First Alert Weather Day in effect through the early overnight hours as strong storms come calling
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips