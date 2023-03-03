Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Very breezy conditions and much cooler

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It was a busy day yesterday with numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. Thankfully our weather will be much more quiet today as morning showers and clouds will clear out through the first half of the day. The big weather story for our Friday will be the winds as some gusts could reach upwards of 35-40+ mph. Our afternoon will trend much cooler as well now that we are behind the cold front, so expect highs to sit in the 60s areawide. Nothing but sunshine and very comfortable weather expected over the weekend, with chilly mornings in the 40s and comfy afternoon highs in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday! Monday will be quite warm as we sit near 80 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stalling cold front that will begin to cross into East Texas by the middle of next week will lead to continued chances for scattered rain later Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. We’ll likely remain in the 80s for one more day on Tuesday before this slow moving cold front inevitably drops us back into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Friends, mind the winds today and enjoy the weekend weather. We have certainly earned it!

