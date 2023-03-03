Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore restaurant loses roof to Thursday night storm

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The storm that blew through East Texas last night tore the roof off Briggitta’s Hungarian Restaurant on Highway 31 in Kilgore.

The metal roof was pulled off by high winds sometime after 9 p.m. Brigitta’s owner Mike Chubboy says he didn’t know about the damage. He pulled into his lot this morning and saw some insulation on the ground. He then noticed metal peeled back from the roof.

“You can’t see that the roof is gone except for one piece that’s buckled up at the right angle. So I walked over to look at the drive-through and there’s the entire roof in the drive through. That was shocking,” said Chubboy.

The restaurant has also suffered water damage. The restaurant will be closed until the roof can be repaired. Chubboy can’t say how long it will be until they reopen.

