Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man arrested in Dallas after Durant kidnapping

Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.
Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.(Dallas County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in jail after kidnapping a 6-year-old child at the Durant Wal-Mart and taking off to Dallas Thursday afternoon.

According to family, the 6-year-old was taken after her non-custodial father, Ruben Ruiz drove his car into his mother’s vehicle in the parking lot.

Choctaw Police said Ruiz grabbed the girl and took off with her to Dallas.

Nearly six hours later, the two were found in a fast food drive thru.

Ruiz was taken to the Dallas County jail and is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The child was unharmed and reunited with family in Durant.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The suspect is in custody but has not been identified.
3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Ellis County home
Both Angel Moreno and Angel Marcelino Rivera Montelongo are being held in the Nacogdoches...
3 teenagers in custody after knife altercation on Central Heights campus
Tornado in Pickton
Multiple homes destroyed when tornado hits Hopkins County
Nacogdoches home damaged by fallen tree after Thursday night's storms
Nacogdoches residents suffer weather damage following Thursday night storm

Latest News

Kilgore Damage
Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant loses half of roof, closing business temporarily
Pickton Damage
Daylight reveals tornado's destruction in Pickton community
Nacogdoches Road Cleanup
Nacogdoches residents suffer weather damage following Thursday night storm
The suspect is in custody but has not been identified.
3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Ellis County home
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported