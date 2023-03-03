Mineola Yellow Jackets basketball heads to Prosper Friday for 1st regional tournament in team history

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola Yellow Jackets boys basketball team is heading to Prosper Friday to face off with Whitesboro.

This is the first time in Mineola history the basketball team has made the regional tournament. On Thursday afternoon a pep rally got the team and the school hyped, and on Friday morning there will be an exciting sendoff for the team.

Coach Ryan Steadman spoke with KLTV Thursday about the big game and how the team is feeling ahead of it.

”Oh, it’s exciting, exciting. I’m proud for them. proud for the school, the community. Anytime, I think, you can make history and be the first team that does something, it’s really special, you know? It kind of reminds me of 2016 (when) we won state in football. Kind of being a part of that, it’s just very exciting.”

The Mineola ISD Facebook page posted the following notice: On Friday, the district will release early at 2 p.m. due to the Regional Basketball Tournament being held at Prosper High School. Car riders will be released at 2 p.m. followed by buses running approximately 20 minutes later. The Yellow jackets will play Whitesboro at 6 p.m. that evening.

