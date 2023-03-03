Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA basketball team devastated after loss to Sam Houston

SFA Lumberjacks
SFA Lumberjacks(SFA Athletics)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks flew to Utah today with a bitter taste in their mouth following a gut wrenching loss to longtime rival Sam Houston yesterday in their final meeting.

They are set to take on Utah Valley tomorrow night.

Head coach Kyle Keller talked about how devastating it was to both him and his players following that tough loss.

“Yeah. You know, about to go play this game and they’re trying to win four games in five days,” he said. “So, but we just got to get them up and you know, so many tears in the locker room. It is painful and I hate it for them.”

He added, “I’m trying to keep it together because that’s not the fairytale ending anybody at SFA wanted, those kids deserve better and they have fought through so much adversity this year. They may not appreciate it today because but I think there’s a lot of life lessons that they’ve learned from this year. And that’s what we’ve talked about.”

