Tatum native competes at HBCU Combine in New Orleans
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Drake Centers of Texas Southern University and Tatum high school shared his experience at the recent HBCU combine in New Orleans, Louisiana.
“Throughout the drills, I got to showcase my athleticism... That is what really is a strength of my games, so I was able to show that,” Center said.
Center said he is majoring in Radio, Television, and Film (RTF) at Texas Southern. Of working in news, he said: “Basically, that’s where I grew up so, you know, watching my mom doing everything that she does.”
