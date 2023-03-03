Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tatum native competes at HBCU Combine in New Orleans

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Drake Centers of Texas Southern University and Tatum high school shared his experience at the recent HBCU combine in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Throughout the drills, I got to showcase my athleticism... That is what really is a strength of my games, so I was able to show that,” Center said.

Center said he is majoring in Radio, Television, and Film (RTF) at Texas Southern. Of working in news, he said: “Basically, that’s where I grew up so, you know, watching my mom doing everything that she does.”

