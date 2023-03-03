Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
White House Correspondent Jon Decker discusses U.S. officials’ trips to Ukraine

East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler talks to White House Correspondent Jon Decker about top U.S. Officials’ unnanounced trips to Ukraine.
By Jeremy Butler
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler talks to White House Correspondent Jon Decker about top U.S. Officials’ unnanounced trips to Ukraine, including the most recent by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. He also discusses the 2024 presidential Election, from the expected announcement of a so-called National Advisory Board to speak on his behalf, and GOP Challenger Nikki Haley’s rhetoric at CPAC. Beyond that, Decker discussed new investigations by the House Ethics Committee and former president Donald Trump’s potential liability in lawsuits stemming from the January 6th Insurrection.

