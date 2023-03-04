3rd annual Silkies Invasion Hike hits Waco, bringing awareness to staggering veteran suicide statistics

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texas veterans walked, danced, and laughed their way across Waco Saturday in honor of the 3rd annual Silkies Invasion Hike, an event hosted by the non-profit Irreverent Warriors meant to shed light on veteran suicide awareness and prevention.

“The Silkies Invasion is a suicide prevention hike/event just to bring veterans together and promote camaraderie and loyalty between veterans,” Jacob Romero, one of the event’s co-organizers, told KWTX.

Every day in the United States, 22 veterans on average succumb to suicide, losing their personal battle to invisible wounds of war.

Rolando Hernandez, a former marine and representative from the Heart of Texas Marine Corps League, says this event hits close to home for him.

“I, myself, for a while, I was stuck on the couch and not real sure where to go,” Hernandez said. “However, with friends, with family, they pull you off that couch and they put you with other veterans.”

Participants walked 22 km (roughly 13.5 miles), with the goal of carrying 22 kg (roughly 50 lbs.) on their backs, a symbolic number deeply tied to veteran suicide awareness.

“There was a study done in 2016 that 22 veterans were committing suicide everyday,” Romero said. “The goal is still to bring that number as low as possible.”

Veterans first gathered at Brotherwell Brewing in Waco Saturday morning before making various stops around town, all while sporting their silkies for the occasion.

“Silkies are our training shorts for the military,” Romero said. “They’re really short and they’re made of silk, they’re like track shorts. We wear them as humor and we might buy them a couple sizes too small just to be that much funnier.”

Romero, who is also a veteran, says that kind of humor is the camaraderie that struggling veterans need, and he hopes Saturday’s event helps inspire that.

On Sunday, the Irreverent Warriors will host a brunch at 10 A.M. at Barnett’s Pub in Waco to close out the weekend-long roster of events supporting veteran suicide awareness.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.