Blessing Bags for N.A.C holds event to help the homeless population

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Blessing Bags for N.A.C had an outreach event today at Banita Creek Park. They provided free toiletries, winter and spring items, and a meal for the homeless population.

Blessing Bags for N.A.C has been feeding and providing supplies to the homeless population of Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties for around four years now.

Stephanie Hess, founder and director of Blessing Bags N.A.C, said she and her husband created this program because they were homeless once. “Once we got back on our feet and started doing things and getting better, I just decided that I wanted to give back, and he did too, and we just said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Hess said.

Everything that was given out today was donated by the community.

“Toiletry items include shampoo, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste...we have jackets, hoodies, blankets, socks -- you name it, we got it on that truck,” Hess said.

The event also had other outreach resource programs such as Endeavors, which focuses on the veteran homeless population in the area. Also represented were the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council and the Texas State Supported Living Center.

Gabriel Hernandez, outreach and intake specialist for Endeavors, said they are here to help.

“The importance of this outreach is to be able to allow our community to be able to know what resources we have out here, and we’re just one of many available out here,” Hernandez said.

Lauren Gaudett has been volunteering since the creation of Blessing Bags.

“It’s important because there are just people who don’t have anything or have very little, and they need help,” Gaudett said.

Hess said you might not see the need, but it’s there.

“They are out there. You may not see them; they are not just out there to be noticed. They stay in the woods, encampments; they stay in abandoned houses. It’s like they are forgotten, and we don’t need to do that to these people,” Hess said.

Blessing Bags for N.A.C puts on these events twice a month, one in Nacogdoches and one in Lufkin. Visit their Facebook page to know when and where these events take place.

