Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a beautiful start this Saturday with clear skies and lots of sunshine. Temperatures are cool in the 40s this morning, but a quick warm up into the lower to middle 70s is expected thanks to ample sunshine and our southeasterly winds. Skies remain clear and quiet tonight which will lead to another cool start for our Sunday in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Southeast winds get a little bit more breezy tomorrow afternoon which will help tomorrow’s highs range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Expect more warmth and dry conditions for the start of the next work week, but the forecast gets a bit trickier as we head into Tuesday. Most of the day looks fairly dry, but an approaching cold front looks to stall along our northern counties Tuesday evening, leading to the chance for a few showers and thundershowers Tuesday night. This stalled front will then play a game of “Red Rover, Come Over” as it will wiggle south, then north across the northern half of East Texas on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to a split in temperatures across the area as well as more scattered rain through each day. A second cold front is still set to race through East Texas sometime next Friday, leading to another round of scattered showers and thundershowers as well as cooler conditions for next weekend.

