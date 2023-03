ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - In Athens, Martin’s Mill challenged LaPoynor. Martin’s Mill has beaten the Flyers twice this season, and their supportive fans were in for a show as the Mustangs opened with an 11-2 run. By halftime, though, the game was tied at 24, and the Flyers later stepped up to win 53-43.

