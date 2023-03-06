Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo home

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents of South Laredo saw some tense moments as an armed man barricaded himself for almost an hour.

This happened Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. when Laredo Police received a report of an armed individual in an emotional crisis. This was at the 2500 block of Garfield Street.

Residents of the home said it was a 40-year-old family member who was armed with knives and a possible incendiary device. He had locked himself in a room of the property.

The man eventually surrendered at 11:25 p.m. He was detained and taken to a local hospital for detention and evaluation.

No injuries or criminal charges were filed at the time of the incident.

