Boil water notice issued for Redland Water Supply customers

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for Redland Water Supply customers on Winston 8 Ranch Road and FM 2021 west of Highway 59 to Doubletree.

TxDOT is completing work to add a tie-in for a new water line, which has caused low pressure in the system.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Redland Water Supply to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the water system will issue a rescind notice similar to this one.

Please share this information with all other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, school and businesses).

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Guy Ham or Billie Jo Schooley at Redland Water Supply, 2687 FM 2021 in Lufkin. You can also call the office at (936) 634-5070.

