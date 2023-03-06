Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Denison musician pleads guilty to trafficking

James Stewart, 65, plead guilty on Friday to trafficking another person.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison musician plead guilty on Friday morning to trafficking another person.

According to Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith, James Stewart, 65, was arrested in April 2022 for child sex crimes and charged with trafficking and sexual assault of a child.

Smith said Stewart is a local musician who regularly played at bars in Sherman, Denison and Durant.

Stewart’s sentencing is set for July.

