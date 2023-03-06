Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
KLTV/KTRE viewing on Dish could be interrupted due to cyberattack

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Many Dish TV subscribers are without service after the company faced a cybersecurity attack on Feb. 23.

Across the country, this attack has affected the company’s internal communications, call centers and internet sites. They shared a notice explaining the situation.

“On February 23, we experienced a cybersecurity incident,” the post said. “Cybersecurity experts and outside advisors were retained to assist in the evaluation of the situation, and we notified appropriate law enforcement authorities.”

Four days later, Dish learned data was stolen from its IT systems too.

“It’s possible the investigation will reveal that the extracted data includes personal information,” the company said. “Assessment of the impact of this incident is ongoing. The security of our customers’ data is important to us, and if we learn that personal information was compromised, we’ll take the appropriate steps and let impacted customers know.”

Dish said it has increased response capacity for its call centers and social media, but it will take time before service is restored.

They are thanking their subscribers for their patience.

