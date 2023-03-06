Nacogdoches County man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County man has been arrested under accusations he sexually abused a child.

According to an affidavit from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Luis Villalobos, 67, was arrested on Friday. The affidavit states that the victim, who is under age 14, underwent a clinical examination in instances of alleged sexual assault. In an interview with investigators, the victim said they had been assaulted by Villalobos multiple times since she was 10 years old at a location within Nacogdoches County.

Based on this investigation, Villalobos was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first degree felony. Villalobos was released from the Nacogdoches County Jail on Sunday on a $75,000 bond.

