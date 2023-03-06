Nacogdoches residents continue cleanup after storms cause damage

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday’s storms left a week’s worth of cleanup in some areas in deep East Texas.

“You never think of something like this happening to you. You know, you think this happens to other people, but it’s very scary,” said homeowner, Connie Howard.

Off of Appleby Sands Road, Howard said Thursday night, she and her daughter were already asleep before 10 pm.

“And I just heard a loud thud, and it woke me up, and I got up and thought, where is that coming from?”

That loud thud ended be being a large pine tree falling right through the roof of their home. Leaving most of the damage on the right side of the house throughout multiple rooms.

“There’s one branch that’s still in the wall and in the ceiling… It just tore up a lot of furniture and did so much damage.”

Howard counted 12 roof holes, with mostly all of the roof’s insulation on her counters and floors.

Howard said it took several hours to cut and remove the tree, and it will take many more days to repair the home.

Howard said she is grateful for the help her family has provided to get things back to how they were.

“We can replace things. We just have to take one day at a time and just do the best we can.”

Howard also said luckily, she and her daughter were not hurt. “Thank god we’re alive and it didn’t fall on us.”

Howard’s family has set up a Go Fund Me account to cover remaining repair cost. For donations, click here.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is asking for people to fill out their voluntary form to report damage to their area. Click here to report damage in your area.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.