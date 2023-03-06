Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Update: A family is living a nightmare after two of their loved ones were found dead in south Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department is investigating it as a double homicide.

According to reports, the family made the horrific discovery on Monday at around 11 a.m. after they entered an apartment located at 2601 Lomas Del Sur and found the bodies of two women inside the premises.

The family called police and officers showed up at the scene shortly after.

Police have confirmed that both victims are related.

Investigator Joe Baeza said they are still trying to piece together what happened.

“There’s a lot of information that is still kind of being put together. We’re barely here probably an hour and a half at the most,” said Baeza. “The information that we have is that there is a person of interest, we don’t have anybody in custody yet, right now the only people who have been collected at the point is potential witnesses, but other than that a person has not been charged with anything at this point.”

The incident happened on the second floor of the building.

Shortly after authorities arrived, more family members showed up at the scene.

Laredo Police say this is the first and second homicide of the year.

