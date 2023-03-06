Reverting to unseasonably warm, muggy weather in east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clouds have made a quick return to east Texas as we kick off this first, full week of March.

The return of southerly winds will keep us unseasonably warm for the next few days with wake-up temperatures in the middle 60′s and daytime highs topping out in the middle 80′s, which is fifteen-to-twenty degrees above average for this time of year.

We will also have to contend with some late night and early morning patchy fog tonight and then again Tuesday night due to the light, south wind and moisture return coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Once the fog lifts and the visibilities improve, we will see peeks of sunshine and patches of blue sky return for the afternoon hours.

A weak cold frontal boundary will try to sneak in here on late Thursday and early Friday morning. We could see a few showers along the front, but rainfall amounts, if any, will be meager, averaging a quarter-of-an-inch or less.

This wind shift behind the front will drop highs in the middle 70′s on Friday before we see a second, stronger cold front arrive late this weekend or early next week. This cold front could drop temperatures back down to more seasonal norms, which would lead to a chilly start for those who are off on spring break next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.