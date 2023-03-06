Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a beautiful weekend with comfortable afternoon temperatures and ample sunshine all around. Our Monday won’t be too shabby either, with a cool start in the lower to middle 50s before temps rocket back into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Some clouds will be overhead to start out the day, but sunshine will eventually break through by the early afternoon for most. Tuesday looks to be a similar day with highs back in the lower 80s, but a few showers will be possible throughout the day. Rain chances begin to increase Tuesday night as a cold front stalls along the I-30 corridor. This stalled front will lead to continued chances for scattered showers and isolated thundershowers across the northern half of East Texas throughout the day Wednesday. Coverage for our showers and t’storms will likely increase on Thursday as an upper-level disturbance tracks overhead, although thankfully severe threats look very low at this time. Another cold front will make quick progress through East Texas during the first half of Friday, bringing another likely chance of scattered rain before skies mostly dry out Friday evening and throughout most of next weekend. Folks, enjoy the sunshine tomorrow and don’t forget where you put the umbrella!

