TJC basketball player Matt Wade aims to ‘seize the moment’ in tournament

Matt Wade
Matt Wade
By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apaches open the Region XIV tournament in the first game on Tuesday at 1 p.m. when they face Trinity Valley. Matt Wade plays for TJC after attending Tyler Legacy.

“I been hearing about the tournament all my life, coming out to Tyler. We been waiting all season for this tournament you know, we have dreams of going to Hutch. Play for a national championship, so we’re excited to be able to compete in this tournament,” Wade said. “But it’s a big opportunity and we’re trying to seize the moment.”

Navarro managed to squeak by with the win over TJC, 74-72.

