Car crashes into Czech Stop in West

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Clean-up is underway at the Czech Stop in West after a car crashed into the building Monday evening.

#BREAKING: A car drove into the Czech Stop in West. A witness at the scene say only one customer was in the shop at the time and that no one, including the driver, was hurt. We have a crew on the scene and are waiting for more information.

Photo Credit: Jill Jenkins pic.twitter.com/6UNYeeTP8D — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) March 7, 2023

The West Police Department says an elderly person believed they hit the brakes in their vehicle, but hit the gas instead causing the car to accelerate into the building.

No injuries were reported.

Management says they are boarding up the building, but still plan to be open Tuesday morning.

