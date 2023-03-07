City of Lufkin provides new alert system for city emergencies

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The City of Lufkin is changing their push alert system to operate in a more efficient matter.

Emergency management coordinator Gerald Williamson said the city released their emergency alerts 10 years ago; “We’ve used it for hazardous materials, spills, traffic issues that were severe enough to cause concern for our citizens.”

After coordinating with DETCOG, Williamson said they will be moving over to a new system that will help the city send out alerts more quickly than before. “For our actual dispatchers and those people in emergency management that utilize it gives us a lot more functionality.”

One of those functionalities allows the city to utilize zones, which Williamson said will send alerts to a geographical area instead of the entire city.

“If we needed to alert people on the south loop there was a bad accident that had traffic backed up with major road closures we could do that,” said communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

People currently signed up will be automatically transferred to the new system, but “information changes over the years and it’s very important that we have a current phone number, email address, and your home address,” said Pebsworth.

While residents may not visually see a difference in the alerts, Pebsworth said it all comes down to the timing. “Whenever you’re talking about emergency events those minutes can really matter.”

To sign up for City of Lufkin Alerts, click here.

