Controlled burn leads to structure fire near Buffalo Springs Lake

At approximately 5:30 p.m., March 6, 2023, deputies responded to a call for service on a structure fire.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At approximately 5:30 p.m., March 6, 2023, deputies responded to a call for service on a structure fire.

Deputies responded to E. C R 7200 & C R 3100 in reference to a controlled burn that was not called in and had gotten out of control, threatening a structure.

Upon arrival deputies located a residence and a garage that were fully engulfed. Through the initial investigation, they learned that the residence at 9717 CR 3100 was currently unoccupied.

Slaton Fire, Roosevelt fire, and Buffalo Springs Lake fire responded to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

This is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

