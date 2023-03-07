Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Corrigan man gets 22 years for murder of Lufkin man

Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius...
Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius Robins, 21, of Lufkin.(Angelina County Jail)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Corrigan man has pleaded guilty to the 2022 murder of a man at a Lufkin Sonic.

Ishmael Muhammad, 21, has pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and the murder of Zetavius Robins, 21, of Lufkin.

Muhammad was given 18 years for the assault charge and 22 years for murder.

On March 9, 2022, Robins and Muhammad had a brief verbal encounter around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Sonic Drive-In at 1901 West Frank Avenue, off Loop 287.

Robins attempted to leave the restaurant in his vehicle when he was shot by Muhammad. Robins crashed his car into a building across the street injuring a passenger.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Villalobos
Nacogdoches man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child
KLTV/KTRE viewing on Dish could be interrupted due to cyber attack
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
He'll be headlining the Ubanks concert benefiting the East Texas Food Bank.
Country music artist Scotty McCreery talks about performing at Ubanks in Lufkin
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

Latest News

Shelbyville native says TJC coach knows what it takes to win
Shelbyville native says TJC coach knows what it takes to win
Don'Tavia Bryant, 31
Bossier City police seeking information on missing Garrison man
Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in Creed III.
The Stew Review: Creed III kicks off promising directing career for star Michael B. Jordan
Teens from all around Angelina County gathered in grocery stores Tuesday to spread awareness...
WebXtra: Angelina County teens take stand against purchasing alcohol for minors