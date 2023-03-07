Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

How to protect your vehicle as thefts climb across state

How to protect your vehicle as thefts climb across state
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Detective Gary King of the Tyler Police Department gave some key tips Tuesday to prevent your vehicle from being stolen.

King said people often forget an important step which leads to auto thefts; “Unlocked doors, unlocked cars, leaving the keys in the cars is the biggest trend that I’m seeing,” he said. “Auto burglaries that turn into auto thefts.”

According to QuoteWizard, auto thefts in Texas are up from 249 per capita in 2011 to 287 per capita in 2020, which is a 15% jump and the 12th highest rate in the nation.

In Tyler, King said the number of thefts fluctuate.

“We usually average 15-20 auto thefts a month in Tyler and that’s about where it’s at, December it was like 31,” King said.

While thefts fluctuate, the model remains.

“There is a big market for pickup trucks and for pickup truck parts and so thieves have really been targeting those types of vehicles,” Nick VinZint, senior research analyst at QuoteWizard said.

Why are there more auto thefts?

“Cars have gotten much more expensive, used cars have gotten really expensive over the last two years, and there’s a huge market for car parts,” Vinzint said.

While thefts increase, King said, “Most of the people here in Tyler, they’re not breaking windows, they’re checking door handles. So if we lock our doors, we can really reduce the the auto burglaries and in a lot of cases auto theft.” King also recommends parking in well lit areas and taking valuables out of your car.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Villalobos
Nacogdoches man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child
Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius...
Corrigan man gets 22 years for murder of Lufkin man
KLTV/KTRE viewing on Dish could be interrupted due to cyber attack
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
He'll be headlining the Ubanks concert benefiting the East Texas Food Bank.
Country music artist Scotty McCreery talks about performing at Ubanks in Lufkin

Latest News

Arabella Pinning
Pinning ceremony in Longview honors Vietnam veterans
Top Shelf Plea hearing
4 accused of running Flint poker room plead guilty to lesser charges
Texas Auto thefts
How to protect your vehicle as thefts climb across state
Texit Bill
Greenville State Rep. Bryan Slaton introduces bill to discuss Texas secession
Car Fit
CarFit program helps senior citizens properly adjust cars for safest ride