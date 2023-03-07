More unseasonably warm weather on the menu through Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The return of southerly winds will keep us unseasonably warm for the next few days with wake-up temperatures in the middle 60′s and daytime highs topping out in the middle 80′s, which is fifteen-to-twenty degrees above average for this time of year.

We may also have to contend with some late night and early morning patchy fog again overnight and early Wednesday morning due to the light, south wind and moisture return coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Once the fog lifts and the visibilities improve, we will see the sun poke through the clouds leading to more unseasonable warmth with highs topping out in the middle 80′s on Wednesday afternoon.

A weak cold frontal boundary will try to sneak in here on late Thursday and early Friday morning. We will likely see pockets of rain move in early Friday when the cold front graces us with its presence.

This wind shift behind the front will drop highs in the lower 70′s on Friday before we see a second, stronger cold front arrives during the second half of this upcoming weekend. This weekend front may bring in a few showers on Sunday, but nothing too heavy is expected at this time.

The second and more notable cold front moving in on Sunday should drop temperatures back down to more seasonal norms, which would lead to a cooler start for those who are off on spring break next week. It will not be too chilly by any means, but lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s with highs in the 60′s, which is actually more on par for where we should be this time of year.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.