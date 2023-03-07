East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with some dense fog in some places. Temperatures are in the 60s with light south winds. Expect the fog to clear out by late morning, then breaks in the clouds this afternoon will lead to partly cloudy and warm conditions. High temperatures today will reach the lower 80s again. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most places will stay dry. A slow-moving cold front will linger just to the north of East Texas tomorrow, which will keep a slight chance for an isolated shower or two in the forecast, especially for northern counties. Then, the front slowly moves into East Texas late Thursday with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few showers could last into early Friday morning with cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon.

