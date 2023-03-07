North America’s Second Peppa Pig Theme Park to Open in North Texas in 2024

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - North America’s second Peppa Pig Theme Park set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2024.

The all-new standalone theme park located in North Richland Hills will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand.

Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their first theme park memories together, according to the release.

“North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community,” said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino. “Conveniently located next door to NRH2O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun. I’m certain it will provide unforgettable entertainment that keeps families coming back again and again.”

“The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “Adding another Peppa Pig Theme Park for fans to experience continues our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of offering more meaningful ways for families to engage with our brands. We cannot wait for more guests to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.”

Fans and parents of future “little piggies” can be among the first to hear new details and get a sneak peek at all the new park will have to offer by signing up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park emails.

