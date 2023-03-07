Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Proposed legislation seeks more regulation, criminal offense for some hemp products in Texas

“Our farmers could benefit from the fiber side of it,” Perry said. “It is a construction material. It’s fire retardant. It’s strong and it’s reoccurring."
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - State Senator Charles Perry was a leader in legalizing the hemp industry in Texas in 2019 and is now authoring new legislation for more regulation and penalties for some uses.

“Our farmers could benefit from the fiber side of it,” Perry said. “It is a construction material. It’s fire retardant. It’s strong and it’s reoccurring. There’s a large, worldwide market or global market that we haven’t tapped into. I had said at that point, we will do this for the agricultural community. For all of the other folks that have these oils and other supplements and other initiatives out here, beware, because if that ever begins to look a lot like legalized pot, inadvertently, that’s not the intent.”

Perry told KCBD he sees a benefit to hemp in Texas but it’s been a challenging start.

“It’s been a challenge to kick it off, largely because there’s no distinction between consumable consumer purchased over-the-counter [products],” Perry said. “Arguably, there’s some merit to some of those that have some medicinal value or perceived value.”

Perry said his SB 321 and 264 are focused on the chemical, namely Delta 9, that comes from the plant and its misuse.

“They literally create a synthetic kind of psychotropic out of an organic,” Perry said. “As I’ve said, and predicted, if you go down this road, there’s going to be repercussions. Specifically, this bill seeks to clarify that any set of synthetic derivatives, be it Delta 8, Delta 9, or other, is illegal. If you’re doing it, you’re going to get shut down. This bill is very, very strategic.”

According to SB 321, penalties could range from $500 fines to referral for criminal prosecution for a class B misdemeanor. The bills address licensing and even research of hemp by higher education institutions.

As of March 6, the bills have been referred to the Water, Agriculture, & Rural Affairs Committee, of which Senator Perry is chairman.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He'll be headlining the Ubanks concert benefiting the East Texas Food Bank.
Country music artist Scotty McCreery talks about performing at Ubanks in Lufkin
Jose Luis Villalobos
Nacogdoches man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Shamaiya Hall
Woman charged with capital murder in Ellis County for allegedly killing 3 children
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

Latest News

Lufkin emergency alerts
City of Lufkin provides new alert system for city emergencies
Deputies responded to E. C R 7200 & C R 3100 in reference to a control burn that was not called...
Controlled burn leads to structure fire near Buffalo Springs Lake
Speaker Phelan announces additional Texas House priorities for 88th Texas Legislature to build a better Texas
Jose Luis Villalobos
Nacogdoches man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child