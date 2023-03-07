Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tuesday’s Weather: Patchy dense fog this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting out with some dense fog in some places.  Temperatures are in the 60s with light south winds.  Expect the fog to clear out by late morning, then breaks in the clouds this afternoon will lead to partly cloudy and warm conditions.  High temperatures today will reach the lower 80s again.  An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but most places will stay dry.  A slow-moving cold front will linger just to the north of East Texas tomorrow, which will keep a slight chance for an isolated shower or two in the forecast, especially for northern counties.  Then, the front slowly moves into East Texas late Thursday with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.  A few showers could last into early Friday morning with cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Villalobos
Nacogdoches man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child
KLTV/KTRE viewing on Dish could be interrupted due to cyber attack
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
He'll be headlining the Ubanks concert benefiting the East Texas Food Bank.
Country music artist Scotty McCreery talks about performing at Ubanks in Lufkin

Latest News

Lufkin emergency alerts
City of Lufkin provides new alert system for city emergencies
Jose Luis Villalobos
Nacogdoches man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child
Tyler Swat Standoff
Constable: Standoff suspect pointed gun at deputy constable as door was unlocked during eviction
Oldest House
Former state senator preserving part of Tyler’s oldest home