WebXtra: Angelina County teens take stand against purchasing alcohol for minors

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Teens from all around Angelina County gathered in grocery stores Tuesday to spread awareness about the consequences of purchasing alcohol for minors.

The Angelina County Drug-free All Stars placed stickers on alcohol containers warning buyers against contributing to underage alcohol consumption.

KTRE’s Mariela Gonzalez met with the All Stars, whose numbers included teens from Lufkin High School, Hudson High School, and Pineywoods Community Academy, to discuss this movement.

Lufkin High School All Stars leader, Hannah Spikes, said “It is very easy for young people to access alcohol these days, and that needs to change.”

To help make this change, Spikes said the students will be visiting “all Brookshire’s Brothers” to place their stickers.

