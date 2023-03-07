Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Williams named Texas Tech interim head coach

Corey Williams has been named the Texas Tech interim head coach for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship this week in Kansas City.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Corey Williams has been named the Texas Tech interim head coach for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship this week in Kansas City. The Red Raiders open the tournament against West Virginia at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center.

This announcement comes after Tech Athletic Director Kirby Holcutt suspended Head Coach Mark Adams this past Sunday for a comment he made to one of his players

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Villalobos
Nacogdoches man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child
KLTV/KTRE viewing on Dish could be interrupted due to cyber attack
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
He'll be headlining the Ubanks concert benefiting the East Texas Food Bank.
Country music artist Scotty McCreery talks about performing at Ubanks in Lufkin

Latest News

Rose City Classic: NCAA gymnastics meet to be held Saturday at Oil Palace
Rose City Classic: NCAA gymnastics meet to be held Saturday at Oil Palace
APACHE LADIES
Defending national champs Apache Ladies fall before tournament
Saturday at the Oil Palace, two NCAA gymnastics teams will compete: Texas Woman’s University...
East Texas Now: Rose City Classic NCAA gymnastics meet
Tatum native competes at HBCU Combine in New Orleans
Tatum native competes at HBCU Combine in New Orleans