Another warm, muggy day on tap before a cold front brings back increasing rain and storm chances to end the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was another unseasonably warm and balmy day across east Texas as highs climbed into the middle 80′s.

It will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid overnight with lows only dropping into the middle 60′s.

Thursday will follow the same routine as the last couple of days. Namely, low clouds to start before we see a mix of sun and clouds for the midday and afternoon hours with highs warming into the middle 80′s.

Our weather pattern will throw us a change up by Thursday night as a stalled out frontal boundary that has been draped across north and northeast Texas will turn back into a cold front, advancing south and into deep east Texas on Thursday night. Along the front, we will see some pockets of rain with a few rumbles of thunder in the overnight hours. The rain showers we experience will be moving out shortly after sunrise Friday.

Rainfall amounts will vary, with the higher amounts of one-quarter to one-half inch mainly confined to areas along and north of the Highway 7 corridor.

The wind shift to the north behind the front will drop highs to around 70-degrees on Friday, which is more on par for where we should be sitting this time of year.

This cold front will then stall out and retreat back to the north as a warm front, leading to the return of southerly winds and warming temperatures this weekend. We will have highs around 80-degrees by Saturday before we top out in the lower 80′s on Sunday.

A second and more notable cold front moving in on Sunday should drop temperatures back down to more seasonal norms, which would lead to a cooler start to the week for those who are off on spring break next week.

It will not be too chilly by any means, but lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s with highs in the 60′s, which will make for some great weather to spend time outdoors next week as we sit under mostly sunny skies.

