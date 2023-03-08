Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Consulate of Mexico comments on recent kidnapping in Matamoros(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Leaders from both sides of the border are speaking out about the Americans kidnapped in Matamoros.

This time, the Mexican Consulate in Laredo shared some strong words on violence across all borders.

Although Juan Carlos Mendoza’s government did not directly call out the U.S. Government; he believes not enough has been done to stop the trafficking of firearms from the U.S. into Mexico, which is believed to contribute to the surge of violence across the border.

“Generally, you don’t see the other side of the coin because it’s always on the Mexicans,” said Mendoza. “It’s not where the distribution is coming from, it’s who is consuming it. And what officials are doing to counteract it. Especially those who are making the weapons, because we know they are made in the United States.”

According to Mendoza, despite the recent violence, he believes the relationship between both countries has not been affected.

