Missing Trinity County 8-year-old believed to be in danger

Law enforcement are asking the public to be on lookout for the girl
Haven Barker
Haven Barker(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing child.

Haven Barker, 8, is believed to be in danger with her biological mother’s boyfriend, Charles “Chaz” Estep and possibly her mother, Tamara Barker. They are believed to be in a two-door Honda Accord with Texas license plate PYS4575. There is no known destination or direction of travel at this time.

If you see any of the three or know their whereabouts, please contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. 936-642-1424 or dial 911.

