Nacogdoches County Commissioners take another step in county jail assessment

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Another step was taken today regarding the assessment of the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Commissioners approved and selected a vendor to complete an architectural and engineering assessment of the jail. A committee was formed and it selected a number one and two vendor to begin negotiations.

The number one vendor is HDR Architects out of Austin, and the number two is DRG Architects out of San Antonio. They will now begin negotiating cost.

“And they will begin with number one and if they are able to make an negotiating fee price and its approved by the court again, which it will have to come before the court, they will do the work and do the assessment. But they were graded on their qualifications, locality, and ability to do the work,” County Judge Gregg Sowell said.

The county judge says there is no timeline on when the assessment will take place at this time.

