Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nonprofit covers costs of woman’s property damage caused by neighbor’s tree

A nonprofit is stepping in to help a woman pay for property damage to her home that was caused by her neighbor’s tree. (Source: WAFF)
By Matthew King
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A nonprofit is stepping in to help a woman pay for property damage to her home that was caused by her neighbor’s tree.

Maria Flores of Decatur, Alabama was shocked to find out she was responsible for the damage her neighbor’s tree caused to her own home.

The tree crashed into Flores’ home on Friday. Though the tree is not from her property, Alabama state law says she is liable for the cost of the damage. However, Flores does not have insurance.

Flores told WAFF on Monday that she cannot afford the $300 per month insurance, and she would have to take out a bank loan to pay for the damage caused by the neighbor’s tree.

“It’s supposed to be someone’s responsibility, not mine, because the tree wasn’t in my yard,” she said. “I don’t know who made that law. It’s not fair.”

A woman in Alabama disputes that she should be responsible for the damage her neighbor’s tree caused to her own home. (Source: WAFF)

After her story received national attention, Project Unify stepped in and told Flores they would cover the costs of the tree removal and damages.

“It’s like a miracle for me. They are my angels. I’m excited,” Flores said.

Cody Michael with Project Unify said Flores’s story touched his heart and he wanted to make sure she would not keep struggling.

“Any time you find out someone is going to struggle in any way, it’s hard,” Michael said. “When we read the scriptures, it says to bear one another’s burdens. That’s what we’re here for, to try and lean on one another, to help each other.”

A crew was removing the tree from Flores’ yard Wednesday morning, the day after Flores’ birthday. Flores said the generous act from Project Unify was the best birthday present she has ever received.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius...
Corrigan man gets 22 years for murder of Lufkin man
Jose Luis Villalobos
Nacogdoches man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Don'Tavia Bryant, 31
Bossier City police seeking information on missing Garrison man
KLTV/KTRE viewing on Dish could be interrupted due to cyber attack

Latest News

1 Way Diesel will be featured on Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted.
WebXtra: East Texas diesel performance shop featured on MotorTrend TV show
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing...
3 injured in fiery train derailment caused by rockslide
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review