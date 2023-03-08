Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Union Grove teen finds way back into horse’s saddle after devastating wrecks

Union Grove teen finds way back into horse’s saddle after devastating wrecks
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION GROVE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas teen, left with quadriplegia from a horrific accident, is now living a dream by riding a horse on her own.

It has been a long road of rehabilitation for a 15-year-old Union Grove girl, but one that is much brighter for her now.

Lexi Moore was in two separate auto accidents before she was 10 years old, with the second one leaving her wheelchair bound.

“I had a car accident when I was 4 years old that paralyzed me, and I had another car accident that re-injured me at 9 years old,” she says.

We were with her when she got her service dog five years ago. But she always had a love of horses, and wanted to find a way to ride again.

“I came across this movie named Walk-Ride Rodeo; the girl in the movie, she got paralyzed in a car accident and I saw that and said if somebody else like me could do it, I wanted to be able to ride a horse,” Lexi says.

That opportunity presented itself when her grandmother discovered a specially designed saddle.

“I did some research on the internet and found this company that specially made handicapped saddles for people with disabilities, and the man who makes it is in a wheelchair, as well,” said grandmother Patti Blaylock.

It’s called a ‘bird saddle.’ It’s specially designed to hold Lexi in, and then she holds the reins in the fingers of her right hand.

Now Lexi takes her horse, named Tonka, for regular rides in open country.

“It’s being able to do something that somebody else can do, regardless of your situation,” Moore says.

“To see the smile on her face and the satisfaction that she’s accomplished her goal, is worth everything,” says Blaylock.

For Lexi it’s the freedom that riding has given her.

“Feels great. You just feel free. Like nothings stopping you. That’s the best part I think for me,” she says.

Lexi even rode solo in the Ore City Christmas parade.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haven Barker
Amber Alert issued for missing Trinity County 8-year-old
Ishmael Muhammad is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Zetavius...
Corrigan man gets 22 years for murder of Lufkin man
Jose Luis Villalobos
Nacogdoches man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child
Don'Tavia Bryant, 31
Bossier City police seeking information on missing Garrison man
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

Latest News

SPECIAL SADDLE
Union Grove teen finds way back into horse’s saddle after devastating wrecks
World's Strongest Firefighter
Hopkins County native named world’s strongest firefighter
APACHE LADIES
KLTV 10 p.m. M-F, Recurring - clipped version APACHE LADIES
TVCC PARIS
KLTV 10 p.m. M-F, Recurring - clipped version TVCC PARIS