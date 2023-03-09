Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Temple man in connection to a Feb. 15 stabbing Tuesday.

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $152,000 bond.

Deputies of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded on Feb. 15 to an address off Tallow Drive where a call was received of a stabbing victim.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victim and a witness allowed Goodman to live at the residence until the victim told the suspect that he can no longer live there.

The witness reported to police that he heard a call for help and went into the victim’s room where he saw Goodman standing over the victim. As he told the suspect he was going to call 911, Goodman proceeded to walk towards him.

The victim was transported by air to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.

Goodman would later tell police he ran from the home and hid into the woods, as reported in the affidavit.

Investigators would later search the room where Goodman was staying where they “located a scrap of paper with the words ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ written on the paper.”

“A finger print was located on the scrap of paper that matched a known fingerprint belonging to Goodman,” said the affidavit.

Another witness would later tell police of Goodman entering her home with blood on his hands and told him to leave.

Medical records reviewed by investigators would indicate the victim sustained serious injuries to his neck and abdomen as well as cuts on his elbow, both shoulders and the back of his neck. The victim was also diagnoised with fractures to his face and a subdural hematoma.

According to the press release, investigator’s gathered evidence and upon review of the case by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, a criminal complaint for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was issued. Justice of the Peace Keith Reed issued an arrest warrant for that charge.

Goodman is currently awaiting arraignment.

