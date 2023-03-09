Angelina Ladies Fall Short to Panola Fillies

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler is where the Angelina Lady Road Runners would meet up with the Panola Fillies in the first round of the Region 14 Women’s Tournament.

In the first quarter the Fillies offense would come out hot showing Angelina that they meant business. Here’s Phillies, Kadresha Smith, who gets a good look and drains the three.

Lady Road Runners are forced to call a timeout in order to regroup and it would pay off as Angelina’s offense would awaken. The lady Road Runners would put themselves right back in it with shots like this one from Shanbriah Rule who gets the three to go.

In the second quarter. Both teams would go back and forth at each other both offensively and defensively. The score would remain tights with Panola leading 25 to 23 at the half.

Later in the fourth quarter with Panola leading 44 to 43 Jakayla Parks gets the feed and gets it to go giving the Lady Road Runners their first lead of the game.

But it would be short lived as Panola would regain the lead and take it to the finish with the win over Angelina final score Panola Fillies 59, The lady Road Runners 54.

