A cold front looks to bring in some late night rain and thunderstorms to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our weather pattern will throw us a change up tonight as a stalled out frontal boundary that has been draped across north and northeast Texas the past few days will turn back into a cold front, advancing south and into deep east Texas in the overnight hours.

Along the front, we will see some pockets of rain with a few rumbles of thunder. That means light sleepers may be awakened by the light show, claps of thunder, and brief, heavy downpours. The rain showers we experience will be moving out shortly after sunrise Friday.

We are not expecting much in the way of severe weather, although some penny size hail and gusty winds may accompany some of the stronger storms tonight.

Rainfall amounts will vary, with the higher amounts of one-half to as much as one inch confined to areas mainly along and north of the Highway 7 corridor.

The wind shift to the north behind the front will drop highs into the upper 60′s Friday, which is more on par for where we should be sitting this time of year. Clouds will hang on for much of the day before northern communities may see some patches of blue sky late in the day as we round out the week.

This cold front will then stall out and retreat back to the north as a warm front, leading to the return of southerly winds and warming temperatures this weekend. We will have highs around 80-degrees by Saturday afternoon as it becomes warm and humid, again.

A second and more notable cold front moving in on Sunday should drop temperatures back down to more seasonal norms, which would lead to a cooler start to the week for those who are off on spring break next week.

It will not be too chilly by any means, but lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s with highs in the 60′s, which will make for some great weather to spend time outdoors next week as we sit under mostly sunny skies.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.