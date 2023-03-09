Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Garrison man arrested, 26 guns seized in narcotics sting

Terry Leon Milford
Terry Leon Milford(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Garrison man is facing felony charges after a raid on his home Tuesday morning.

Terry Leon Milford, 66, was arrested after Nacogdoches County and Rusk County investigators executed a search warrant on his home in the 12000 block of CR 3281 in Rusk County, just outside of Garrison, around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Through numerous undercover narcotics purchases, NCSO investigators determined Milford was responsible for the sale of narcotics in Nacogdoches, Shelby and Rusk counties.

Inside the residence, law enfocement said they found 4.3 ounces of methamphetamine and 1.5 ounces of marijuana, along with 26 firearms – 19 rifles and shotguns and seven handguns – and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

At least one of the firearms had been reported stolen in Rusk County, and another had an altered serial number, NCSO said. Investigators are currently researching the status of all the weapons.

Milford, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Rusk County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges are pending.

At least one of the firearms had been reported stolen in Rusk County.
At least one of the firearms had been reported stolen in Rusk County.(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

